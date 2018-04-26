Two people die in road accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

| Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 13:14, Updated April 26th 2018 at 13:22 GMT +3

Two brothers were crushed to death after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a Nissan matatu along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The two died while undergoing treatment at Naivasha sub-county hospital following the midday accident near Raini trading center 10kms from Naivasha town.

During the accident, two passengers in the matatu including a woman were injured and treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The accident occurred after the duo joined the highway from a feeder road and were hit by the matatu that was heading to Naivasha from Nairobi.

According to a witness James Kabono, the two had just attended a burial of a relative and were on their way home when the accident occurred.

Kabono said that the matatu that was going downhill was in high speed adding that on impact the two were thrown meters away and suffered serious head injuries.

“Members of the public rushed them to the sub-county hospital but unfortunately they died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Kabono expressed his concern over an increase in the number of accidents involving motorcycle operators along the highway.

“Since the year began we have lost over ten motorcycle operators and their pillion passengers due to accidents along this highway,” he said.

Early in the month, three teenagers said to be drunk and riding on a motorcycle were hit and killed by a Nissan matatu near Kayole estate along the same highway.

Meanwhile the department traffic police in Naivasha is calling on operators whose motorcycles have been involved in accidents to come and collect them before they are auctioned.

This came as details emerged that there were over 100 motorcycles that had been abandoned in the police station after they were involved in accidents.

In some cases, the operators mainly youths fled during crackdowns due to lack of license or insurance stickers for the motorcycles.

A junior officer who declined to be named said that the process of disposing the motorcycles through public auction had started.

The officer noted that some of the wrecks were towed to the police station four years ago and the owners had failed to collect them.

“We are asking any operators whose motorcycle is been detained in this police station to come over and collect them before they are auctioned,” said the officer.

