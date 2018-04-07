ODM plans to kick out illiterate MCAs

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 18:58, Updated April 7th 2018 at 19:03 GMT +3

ODM national chairman John Mbadi flanked by other ODM MPs addressing the press at Orange House on 26/9/2017. [Photo/Beverlyne Musili]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will review its constitution to ensure only literate and qualified people are nominated to County Assemblies.

ODM national chairman John Mbadi acknowledged for the first time that some MCAs nominated by the party in the Assemblies can hardly communicate in English or Kiswahili.

ALSO READ: Uhuru-Raila reconciliation offers valuable lessons for troubled Great Lakes region

This means that the nominees, never participate in Assembly debates and hence did not add value to the House activities.

The party has been using loyalty as the benchmark to measure suitability of the nominees, a loophole that has seen senior politicians using their influence to nominate their friends and relatives.

On Friday, Mbadi said they have learnt the lesson and would make radical changes on the nomination rules.

He was speaking during a fundraiser in aid of constructing Sango Mixed Secondary school in Kologi ward, Ndhiwa constituency.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“We have observed that the party nominated a number of MCAs who are not qualified to deliver services. We will review the constitution to ensure only literate people are nominated,” said Mbadi

Mbadi who was accompanied by Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino noted that many nominated MCAs were accorded the opportunities based on their loyalty to some party officials rather than credentials which could enable them deliver services well in the legislative houses.

“I have noted that some MCAs were nominated because they were personal assistants to some party officials but they have no idea of their roles in the county assembly. We are going to do away with such a practice in the expected review,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi's assurance came amid growing concern over the calibre of MCAs nominated to the County Assemblies across Nyanza region.

ALSO READ: ODM blamed for poverty in Nyanza

Some of the nominated MCAs both in the last and the current county assemblies could hardly contribute in discussions at the assembly plenary because of language barrier.

A senior employee of the Homa Bay County Assembly who sought anonymity because he is not allowed to discuss the conduct of the MCAs in public said the semi-illiterate MCAs were only active during voting.

"There are a few bright nominated MCAs but majority never speak during debates. They only shout either "Nay” or “Ayes" during voting. They are also just active in clapping for their colleagues,” said the officer.

MCAs Ellyphalet Osuri (Ruma Kaksingri) and Juma Awuor (Homa Bay Town East) and Joan Ogada (Kojwach) who were present at the function echoed Mbadi’s sentiments, adding that language barrier has affected service delivery at the county assembly.

One of the nominated MCAs is reported to have said: "Mr Speaker Sir. Allow me to thank Raila my leader, for take me! For choose me...ooh! Mr Speaker, let me try in Kiswahili... Speaker, naskuru my party Raila."

They said majority of nominated MCAs were brought in by a single politician from the County to entrench personal interests.

“Our county assembly has reached a level where members with dissenting opinions cannot express their views,” said Osuri.

ALSO READ: Matiang’i jeopardising my pact with Uhuru, says Raila