Haji joins ODPP from NIS, promises fairness to all

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 17:39, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 17:50 GMT +3
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Mohamed Haji. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mr Noordin Mohamed Haji took over office Tuesday in a low-key event where he promised to be fair to all.

He took over from over from Keriako Tobiko who was named Environment Cabinet Secretary.

Tobiko, who handed over the office to Haji said the team he left behind was competent and that he would be available for any consultations.

Haji later visited the offices at the ODPP and assured staff of his support.

Haji, who joins the ODPP from the National Intelligence Service, comes at a time when the new office is feeling much political pressure to deal with corruption issues.

He was NIS Deputy Director, Counter Intelligence.

He is a lawyer by profession and had worked at the office of the Attorney General before he joined the NIS more than ten years ago.

When he appeared before the vetting panel, Haji said that having worked as an advocate and investigator he would streamline the operating structure of the office.

He said he would turn the DPP’s office to work closely with investigative arms.

“I would redirect the operations of the DPP to ensure more cooperation, especially with investigative arms,” he said.

He said he would also introduce an internal affairs department that would enforce strict ethics. He would also formulate disciplinary rules. Haji said that with the help of the Law Society of Kenya and other stakeholders officers would undergo “re-learning.”

He said that the reason employees were exiting the DPP’s office was because of poor pay which he promised to look into when formally appointed.

He also promised to “expeditiously” prosecute economic crimes to the end.

He comes to office when the department is on focus in many areas of prosecution with pressure to help in fighting crime at large.

