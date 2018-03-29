NASA MPs condemn Miguna’s deportation, say it could ruin Uhuru-Raila pact

| Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 17:44, Updated March 29th 2018 at 17:52 GMT +3

NASA MPs led by Nyando MP.Jared Okelo address media at Parliament on Thursday 29/03/18 where they demanded the return of Miguna Miguna who was deported. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Opposition MPs have condemned the deportation of lawyer Miguna Miguna as a blatant disregard to the rule of law that could collapse the rapprochement by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) lawmakers demanded unconditional return of Miguna in full compliance with the High Court ruling.

Led by National Assembly Majority Leader John Mbadi (ODM), his deputy Robert Mbui (Wiper) and Amani National Congress nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, the over 15 MPs appealed to Uhuru to crackdown on State officers perpetuating impunity and lawlessness, especially at the Interior Ministry.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General Joseph Boinnet have been cited for contempt of court by Justice Odunga.

Mr Mbadi said the country was still fragile thus the need for restraints by State actors to prevent the country from sliding back to a politically charged and poisoned environment.

“We take note that recent developments, particularly the return to Kenya of Mr Miguna Miguna and his second deportation have cast doubts on the deal. That is why we strongly call on the State to exercise restraint at this critical moment,” said Mbadi yesterday at Parliament Buildings.

“In the spirit of the peace deal and the handshake, we appeal to the two leaders Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta to crackdown on impunity and lawlessness currently domiciled at the Ministry of Interior. Any other way only takes us back to the very brink from which the two leaders have pulled us,” he added.

The coalition further called on their supporters to exercise restrain at this moment as the seek solution to the standoff surrounding Miguna’s deportation even as they reaffirmed their backing for the peace deal.

NASA supporters from Raila’s backyard of Nyanza have since made demands of not recognising the handshake until Miguna is allowed entry to the country.

“That is why we restate that we give unwavering support to the deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. We see no other way to bring Kenyans together to tackle our problems. There are no Jubilee or NASA problems,” Mbadi added.

Nyando MP Jared Okello said the Opposition will not allow the Jubilee regime to relegate the country to a juggle with no rules.

Mr Okello said it was ironical that State officers who continue to cite the rule of law were the very people that have been trampling on the Constitution.

“An injustice meted on one of us is an injustice against all of us. This government must style up and ensure the rule of law is adhered to,” he said.