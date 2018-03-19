ODM’s Sifuna says party has not recommended DP Ruto for 2022

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 16:11, Updated March 19th 2018 at 16:22 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) with Kwale County leaders from third right: Salim Mvurya (Governor), Issa Boy Juma (senator) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni MP) during his public baraza at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Msambweni, Kwale County on March 17, 2018. [Photo by Kelvin Karani/Standard]

The Orange Democratic Party has detached itself from comments made by a section of Coast MPs endorsing Deputy President William Ruto for the 2022 presidential race.

In a statement the Party’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said: “The party is not at the moment concerned about who shall go for what position in 2022 and if such statements were made, they were their own personal opinions.”

Sifuna reiterated that the party was only focused with fixing electoral justice at the moment.

On Sunday, Coast leaders allied to the Raila-led party, among them Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and others pledged full support for the Deputy President in 2022 for the country’s top national seat.

They expressed confidence in Ruto’s leadership to take up the mantle when called to the occasion based on his skills and performance the past five years.

This statement was however not taken lightly by other ODM party members who say they are willing to work with the ruling party Jubilee but will not endorse anyone.

The leaders, who included Governor Samboja, ODM MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Lydia Haika (Women Rep, Taita Taveta), Jones Mlolwa (Voi) and Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) were speaking at St Barnabas Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Voi.

The DP was also in attendance.

All this comes at a time when politicians from Jubilee and NASA, continue to outsmart each other following the Uhuru-Raila rapprochement a fortnight ago that has been the talk in town.

Their pact signified an end to the political impasse after the 2017 General Election that saw over 80 people killed.

