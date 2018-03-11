Uphold new Uhuru-Raila pact to develop Nyanza, Raila told

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 11:42, Updated March 11th 2018 at 11:50 GMT +3

A section of legislators from the region claim Nyanza suffered economic setback because of political marginalisation [File, Standard]

A former Cabinet Minister Ojwang Kombudo has asked the political élites in Nyanza to take advantage of the unity between Président Uhuru and Nasa leader Raila Odinga to push for revival of stalled projects.

He said the new found unity should help revive Kenya Fishnet, Kikocomi, Miwani and Muhoroni sugar factories to spur economic growth.

ALSO READ: After latest unity pact with Uhuru, will Raila pull more surprises?

He claimed that the region had suffered economic setback because of political marginalisation.

"The unity exhibited between President Uhuru and Raila should Now open doors to development,” he said.

He thanked Raila for making à good move but the Luo community should now take advantage of the pact to push for more development projects.

Kombudo claimed Kisumu county economy, for instance, has been overtaken by Kisii in regards to financial cash flows.

"When I look round Kisumu county. Its several kiosks being built. We must push for real change. We can’t see a growth of city of kiosks in one the envisaged millennium cities," Kombudo said.

Kombudo was speaking during the burial of the late mama Mary Ochieng second wife to former Nyakach MP Pollynes Ochieng in Pap Onditi village, Nyakach.

But Nyando Mp Jared Okello said the President must be honest in the unity deal. He said part of the problem they need to address is electoral injustice.

"We want the two leaders to jumpstart talks that Will redress electoral malfeasance that has been the bane of democratic progress" he said.

ALSO READ: Kenyans must fully address what ail us now

He said Raila is still strong to go for the Presidency in 2022. "But as things stand we want focus on electoral reforms to avoid electoral theft in future elections.

Also present were MPs, Shakeel Shabir, Aduma Owuor, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and Deputy Governor Mathews Owili.

Outa said there was nothing wrong to work with the government. "But we Will tread carefully to make sure that the unity which is costly pays" said outa.