Two people linked to Club chairman's killing in Kitale

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3

A police officer and a second man linked to the death of Kitale Golf Club chairman Moses Yator have been arrested.

The two were apprehended after they were allegedly found with a phone and Sh25,000 stolen from the deceased.

Police reservist Pius Wanjala and his accomplice Peter Wangila were detained after an exchange of fire with police that left Wangila with injuries.

“We got information that a person was being treated for bullet wounds at Kitale County Hospital,” said a detective. County Commander Samson ole Kine however denied that any arrests have been made. “Investigations are on but we have not made any arrest,” Kine said.