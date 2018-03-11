Fire engulfs varsity hostel Next Story
Two people linked to Club chairman's killing in Kitale

By Osinde Obare | Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3

A police officer and a second man linked to the death of Kitale Golf Club chairman Moses Yator have been arrested.

The two were apprehended after they were allegedly found with a phone and Sh25,000 stolen from the deceased.

ALSO READ: Woman hacked to death over macadamia nuts

Police reservist Pius Wanjala and his accomplice Peter Wangila were detained after an exchange of fire with police that left Wangila with injuries.

“We got information that a person was being treated for bullet wounds at Kitale County Hospital,” said a detective. County Commander Samson ole Kine however denied that any arrests have been made. “Investigations are on but we have not made any arrest,” Kine said.

Eldoret man sentenced to two years in prison for threatening to kill mother

Three linked to lawyer's kidnap killed

Class three boy killed, dumped in ditch

Waitress killed and dumped in hotel’s borehole

