Jimi Wanjigi charged with being in possession of banned firearms

There was a heavy police presence at Nyeri Law Courts where businessman Jimi Wanjigi was expected to take a plea on a charge of being in possession of outlawed firearms on Thursday.

The businessman, who skipped the court session, is being accused of importing prohibited firearms and has been summoned to appear in court on March 5.

He was later charged with the offence. Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo, however, declined to issue a warrant of arrest for Wanjigi whose tribulations began when he stood his ground in support for Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) party.

On Wednesday, Wanjigi foiled an attempt by a dozen police officers to arrest him in Nairobi when he locked himself in his bullet-proof car.

The officers had blocked Wanjigi's Toyota Land Cruiser V8 near Museum Hill after he declined to get out, demanding to know the reason for his arrest.

The police tried to force the businessman to open the door in vain. They then mounted an unstamped court summons on his windscreen, informing him he was wanted before a magistrate’s court in Nyeri today over a criminal case.

Wanjigi has previously complained that he is being harassed by the Government due to his association with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Police raided his home in Muthaiga, Nairobi in October after guns and bullets were seized at a house in Malindi said to be his.

During the siege, the officers sought to arrest him over the discovery and seizure of five rifles and 93 bullets in a villa in Malindi.

They had arrived at his home accompanied by crime busters with sledge hammers planning to break into the house.

Wanjigi has since denied that the Malindi villa belongs to him.