China sets stage for Xi to stay in office indefinitely Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Asia

India seizes over 10,000 imported luxury watches belonging to billionaire linked to bank fraud

By xinhua | Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 18:24, Updated February 25th 2018 at 18:42 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Indian authorities have seized over 10,000 imported luxury watches belonging to disgraced billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his firms in connection with the country's biggest-ever bank fraud of 1.8 billion U.S. dollars, an enforcement official said Saturday.

"All the luxury watches were meant for sale through Modi's jewellery stores across India. Earlier, we froze shares and mutual funds of Modi and also seized his nine luxury cars include Porsche Panamera, Rolls Royce Ghost and Mercedes Benz," said the official.

ALSO READ: Simple mistakes exposing you to bank fraud

Modi is said to have defrauded Punjab National Bank, India's second largest state-run bank, of 1.8 billion U.S. dollars, though he said that he owed the bank only 775 million U.S. dollars, in a letter sent to the bank's management.

Investigators have so far arrested 12 people, including high-ranking bank officials, for their alleged involvement in the fraud.

But the jeweller, the mastermind of the massive fraud, is said to have fled the country and was reportedly last seen in New York after his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a part of an Indian delegation.

Though India has not yet charged Modi and only suspended his passport as well as his uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi's for four weeks, threatening to take strict legal action in case of his failure to respond to the government's notice.

RELATED TOPICS:
india
bank fraud
jewellery
watches
luxuy watches

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

New ocean patrol ship to monitor fishing

New ocean patrol ship to monitor fishing

Finding profit and purpose in jewellery

Finding profit and purpose in jewellery

Kenyan arrested with gold worth Sh100m in India (photos)

Kenyan arrested with gold worth Sh100m in India (photos)

Chinese traders shake up operations on Biashara Street

Chinese traders shake up operations on Biashara Street

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited