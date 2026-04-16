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Osotsi: Why I will not challenge ODM removal

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 16, 2026
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Vihiga Senetor Godfrey Osotsi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has explained why he will not challenge his removal as ODM Deputy Party Leader.

Speaking on KTN, Osotsi said he has chosen to move on despite having grounds to question the process.

“They only removed me as a Deputy Party Leader of ODM and you saw when they removed me, of course, there were a lot of legal issues that I was going to raise about the meeting that removed me and the manner in which they removed me."

"But I made a decision that I was not going to contest my removal because I thought it was going to be a waste of time to do that,” he said.

According to him, his focus is now on building the Linda Mwananchi movement.

“Sometimes in life you need to move on. So my focus now is to help grow the Linda Mwananchi to be a movement of choice in the coming days and that's where my focus is,” he said.

Osotsi was removed as ODM Deputy Party Leader on March 27, his position yet to be filled.

However, the Senator maintains that he will not challenge the decision despite describing the circumstances as unfair.

“So unfortunately, I have ended up becoming a victim of the injustice in the party and I got to a point and said fine, they want me out. So be it,” he said.

“I can tell you that I am spending my energy, my time and my everything in building Linda Mwananchi and I think Linda Mwananchi is going to be the next big thing in this country,” he added.

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