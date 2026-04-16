KeNHA warns of flooding on Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok road

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KeNHA warns of flooding and silt on sections of Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) road near Kedong Ranch. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

Sections of the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) road around Kedong Ranch near Suswa have been affected by flooding and silt deposition following heavy rainfall.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), in a notice issued on Thursday, April 16, said that the affected stretch has become impassable in some areas due to water accumulation and silt on the roadway.

Motorists have been advised to avoid driving through flooded sections and to follow guidance from police officers and traffic marshals, as efforts to clear the affected sections continue.

KeNHA further cautioned that ongoing rainfall may worsen the situation, particularly along the stretch between Naivasha ICD and Suswa Ranch, urging drivers who are yet to set off to use the Narok-Njoro-Nakuru (B18) road as an alternative.