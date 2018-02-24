Nyali MP Mohamed Ali attacked by rival's supporters after court upholds his win

| Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali addresses his supporters outside the Mombasa Law Courts yesterday shortly after his election was upheld. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali yesterday declared war on Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Ali, who was attacked by supporters of his rival Said Abdallah Saido at the court premises shortly after his election had been upheld, said he will not be cowed from fighting for the down trodden.

ALSO READ: Four MPs survive poll suits

In an apparent reference to Joho, the MP said he will not fear “even those who thought they were powerful in the coastal county”.

“I do not fear anyone. I will work with the residents and not even those who run down the county will shake me,” he said.

Once a close ally of the governor, Ali has turned out to be his harshest critic, accusing him of presiding over a corrupt government. Saido, who is Joho’s brother, lost to Ali in the August 7, 2017 elections.

Yesterday, the police had to shoot in the air to disperse rowdy supporters of Saido from the courts after they attacked Ali, whose win had been upheld by the High Court in Mombasa.

Trouble began immediately Justice Lydia Achode upheld Ali’s win and dismissed Saido’s petition, slapping him with Sh7 million in costs. “I have considered all the grounds laid by the petitioner in regards to bribery of voters, overriding on Raila Odinga’s poster to sway voters, threatening of voters, and malpractice by IEBC and found that the petitioner has not proven any of the issues raised and hereby dismiss the petition with costs,” said the judge.

Immediately, Saido’s supporters blocked the court’s entrance and lay in ambush for Ali, whom they threatened to beat up. But Ali and his supporters remained inside the courts as police and warders dispersed the crowd.

Saido was seen walking up and down the corridors viciously looking for Ali. His supporters hurled stones at the MP when they spotted him, forcing the police to shoot in the air to disperse them.

“I will not be cowed by you and your goons. I will speak and defend the weak in society,” the MP told his supporters when calm had been restored.

ALSO READ: Blow to Wambora as court nullifies his win

Justice Achode also fled to the chamber when rowdy supporters of the two politicians started shouting before she could finish reading her ruling.

The commotion almost ended proceedings in other courts after witnesses were forced to flee the area to avoid being caught in the fracas.

Ali protested the attack, blaming it on Saido.