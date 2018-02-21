Raila among thousands of mourners at Tsvangirai burial (Photos)

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 12:19, Updated February 21st 2018 at 12:42 GMT +3

Many people in the crowd blew whistles and wore red shirts emblazoned with Tsvangirai's portrait

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga was among the thousands that gathered in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, an icon in country’s politics and who lived to see the fall of his political nemesis Robert Mugabe. Raila Odinga speaks to acting president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, Nelson Chamisaduring the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai

Tsvangirai died last Wednesday aged 65 at a South Africa hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

ALSO READ: ANC hints at move to discipline party rebels

Tsvangirai's dreams of unseating Mugabe through the ballot box were dashed at several elections

His body was flown to the burial ceremony aboard a military helicopter, accompanied by his mother, Mbuya Tsvangirai. Mourners, braving the rain, gathered for the burial at Tsvangirai's Buhera rural home, 220 kilometres (135 miles) south of Harare

Raila Odinga, attending the event, condemned political oppression in Africa as he addressed backers of Tsvangirai whose electoral ambitions, like Raila’s, were thwarted at controversial polls.

After being repeatedly beaten and jailed by the regime, Tsvangirai became a symbol of resistance to the ruling ZANU-PF

Raila insists he was the rightful winner of general elections in Kenya in August which extended President Uhuru Kenyatta's rule.

"We need to have clear and proper transparent elections in Africa. Rigged elections will not help Africa," Odinga told mourners.