Raila among thousands of mourners at Tsvangirai burial (Photos)

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga was among the thousands that gathered in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, an icon in country’s politics and who lived to see the fall of his political nemesis Robert Mugabe.
Tsvangirai died last Wednesday aged 65 at a South Africa hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
His body was flown to the burial ceremony aboard a military helicopter, accompanied by his mother, Mbuya Tsvangirai.
Raila Odinga, attending the event, condemned political oppression in Africa as he addressed backers of Tsvangirai whose electoral ambitions, like Raila’s, were thwarted at controversial polls.
Raila insists he was the rightful winner of general elections in Kenya in August which extended President Uhuru Kenyatta's rule.
"We need to have clear and proper transparent elections in Africa. Rigged elections will not help Africa," Odinga told mourners.