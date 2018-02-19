NASA dismisses claims by lawyer Miguna that Ndii and Magaya are in bed with the ‘enemy’

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 15:49, Updated February 19th 2018 at 16:21 GMT +3

(Left) Nasa CEO Norman Magaya, (Right) Nasa strategist David Ndii. [Photo: Courtesy]

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga has today dismissed claims by Lawyer Miguna Miguna against Nasa’s secretariat David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya that they are working with the Jubilee Party.

The coalition through a statement expressed their displeasure on Miguna’s utterances adding that they have full confidence in Dr. Ndii and Mr. Magaya who have dedicated their time and resources working for NASA’s course.

“The allegations against the two, if at all they were made, are very unfortunate and detrimental to the course we are pursuing.”

The coalition has further urged its supporters to ignore the allegations meant to cause an indifference in the party and instead focus on what they have set out to achieve.

On Sunday, National Resistance Movement (NRM) politician Miguna Miguna wrote a letter from Toronto, Canada accusing the two NASA strategists of working with the Jubilee government to disrupt NRM’s activities.

Miguna stated that Dr Ndii was opposed to Raila’s 'swearing-in' on January 30, and threatened to lead a walkout from NASA.

He also further alleged that Norman Magaya was actively working for Jubilee.

Part of his letter read, “Magaya took Sh30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to EALA. He had vowed to “revenge against Raila” after which he (Raila Odinga) told me about it.”

However, Ndii has publicly clarified that he was only opposed to how the swearing-in was going to take place and not

The controversial lawyer is believed to be displaying his anger after what he says was an attempt by Dr Ndii and Mr Magaya to sabotage NRM after their schemes failed. .

Raila made these remarks before flying to Zimbabwe to attend the burial of his long-time friend and Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, which is slated for tomorrow Tuesday.