Human rights crusader Mugambi Kiai dies after battle with kidney failure

Former Regional Director, Article 19, Mugambi Kiai during an interview on Spice FM on April 18, 2022. [File]

Mugambi Kiai, a seasoned human rights lawyer and activist who fought tirelessly for democratic space and good governance, is dead.

The well-known crusader, who is brother to former Kenya National Commission on Human Rights boss Maina Kiai, passed away Monday morning following complications arising from kidney failure.

His sister Wambui Kiai broke the news to the media, confirming that the family had lost a loved one after a prolonged health battle that saw him undergo a transplant last year.

Mugambi's health struggles began in early 2023 when he was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, a condition that meant his kidneys could no longer effectively filter blood. The diagnosis condemned him to regular dialysis sessions as he awaited a transplant.

Well-wishers came together in mid-2024 to raise funds for the transplant procedure and associated medical bills. He eventually underwent the surgery in March last year, but the relief was temporary as his body continued to battle complications.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga mourned Kiai as a passionate and thoughtful leader guided by strong principles adding that his patriotism contributed greatly to democracy and good governance of the nation through the 2010 Constitution that he fought for.

“A lawyer by training and a journalist by calling, Mugambi devoted nearly three decades to advancing human rights, the rule of law, justice, and democracy in Kenya and across the region. His courage, clarity of thought, and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism leave an enduring legacy,” Maraga stated.

City lawyer Willis Evans Otieno, who walked with Mugambi through the civil society struggles and the illness, described a man whose spirit remained unbroken despite failing health.

"Mugambi was not just a human rights activist. He was a steadfast voice in the struggle for justice, accountability, and the dignity of the Kenyan people. As a friend and compatriot in the civil society movement, I witnessed firsthand his courage, clarity of thought, and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism. Even in the face of illness, his legacy remained one of resistance against impunity and solidarity with the oppressed."

Otieno added that Mugambi's departure leaves a hole in the justice advocacy arena.

"Kenya has lost a principled defender of justice. The civil society fraternity has lost a comrade. May his family find strength during this painful time. May his contribution to the human rights movement continue to inspire us to press on firmly, fearlessly, and faithfully," he said.

Law lecturer Professor Makau Mutua also paid tribute, describing the deceased as a giant of Kenya's liberation and a great thinker whose work touched many lives.

"Mr. Kiai's immense contributions to the struggle for democracy and civic space, and against impunity, have made Kenya a better society. He was a giant of our liberation. His stellar legacy lives on," Prof Mutua said.

Amnesty International-Kenya also issued a statement mourning the fallen activist and celebrating his work.

"We express our appreciation for the leadership and impact of Mugambi Kiai, who passed away this morning. We shall remember him as a warm, compassionate, and courageous human rights defender. Our deepest condolences to the entire Kiai family and his wider family of human rights defenders and journalists," the organisation said.

Kiai was a lawyer by training and held degrees from the University of Nairobi and Harvard Law School. Over the years, he worked extensively in the areas of human rights, governance, and freedom of expression, earning respect across the region.

In January 2020, he took up the position of Regional Director for Eastern Africa at ARTICLE 19, a global civil liberties organisation that advocates for freedom of expression and access to information.

Beyond his institutional roles, Mugambi was also known for his writings. He regularly contributed commentary on human rights, governance, and democratic issues, with his articles appearing in local newspapers.

His diagnosis in February 2023 marked the beginning of a difficult chapter.

Plans for his burial are yet to be announced.