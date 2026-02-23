Dominant January run sees Paul Ochuoga win SportPesa League Player of the Month

Audio By Vocalize

Gor Mahia’s right back, Paul Ochuoga, has been named SportPesa League Player of the Month for January, beating three rivals with a dominant statistical performance.

He was credited with four goal contributions (one goal and three assists), clinical crosses, interceptions, and three clean sheets across six matches.

Not only did he manage to earn two-man of the match awards, but he also drove Gor Mahia to the top of the league.

The award marks a turning point in Ochuoga’s career. In January, he was one of the most decorated defenders in the SportPesa League 2025/26 season, a transformation fueled by his relentless consistency and tactical growth under Akonnor’s guidance.

The January campaign featured epic games in which he was able to showcase his abilities and cement his reputation as a crucial player for Gor.

Ochuoga outshines his rivals for January honour

To win a player of the month award is not an easy thing. Paul played a vital role by delivering an outstanding defensive effort while providing important goal contributions to secure crucial wins for his team.

He won over the other three nominated rivals: AFC Leopards’ Kaycie Odhiambo, who helped his team secure four consecutive wins, his teammate Enock Morrison, who won two man of the match awards and provided an assist against Sofapaka, and Mara Sugar’s Jimmy Owili, a crucial defender for his side.

The competition was fierce, but Ochuoga’s relentless consistency and tactical brilliance set him apart.

His January campaign featured six matches, five crucial wins for Gor Mahia, combining a disciplined defensive effort and goal contributing momentum.

Not only was he able to achieve outstanding individual performance, but he also contributed significantly to his team's performance.

Statistical breakdown

Ochuoga played a total of six games, provided four goal contributions (1 goal +3 assists), 28 cross attempts, 8 crucial interceptions and 3 clean sheets.

These numbers prove Ochuoga was January’s standout performer, and the award earns him a place among other players who have won the award previously by delivering an outstanding performance.

Since the SportPesa League Player of the Month Award was introduced in October 2025. The award shortlists players based on their individual brilliance and contribution to their team.

To ensure that players' value and contributions are rewarded, SportPesa introduced player of the month awards and Ochuoga was able to deliver this in abundance in January.

Akonnor’s trust paid off, Ochuoga delivered

He was not only able to perform well, but also was able to earn the unwavering trust of his coach, Charles Akonnor.

Ochuoga played with tactical maturity beyond his years, most notably against Muranga Seal's 3-2 comeback, where his assist in the second half of the game cemented Akonnor’s faith in him.

He did not stop there; he continued to deliver by scoring and earning a man-of-the-match award in the next game, proving that he delivers when his team needs him.

This shift is what is happening in the SportPesa League. Players are not just playing the game but also gaining recognition, not just with awards but also with recognition from coaches and fans.

Gor Mahia completes the double with Coach-Player awards

Ochuoga’s win completes Gor Mahia’s January awards double. Head coach Charles Akonnor scooped the Coach of the Month Award for January, making Gor Mahia the first team in the SportPesa League to sweep both awards twice after the October double.

The SportPesa League now rewards more than wins; players and coaches earn recognition from fans, peers, and they get prizes from SportPesa Kenya through the sponsorship deal.

Winners like Ochuoga now see their performance in the field recognised, celebrated and rewarded. The display of talent by players has increased, and the fan base increased in response.

Conclusion

January belonged to Ochuoga, and SportPesa League recognised that by giving him the award. But February now brings new challengers and every player in the SportPesa League is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

They are all positioning themselves as the next contenders.

The question is no longer whether someone can match Ochuoga’s January performance; it is who will be the first to exceed it.