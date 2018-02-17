Miguna announces NRM’s Big 5 Agenda items, slams Uhuru

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 15:34, Updated February 17th 2018 at 17:18 GMT +3

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang with advocate Miguna Miguna during the symbolic ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga on January 30. [Photo: Courtesy]

Political activist and fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) ‘Big 5 Agenda’ items.

Responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Twitter, Dr Miguna said the Opposition intends to deliver; electoral justice, reclamation of Raila Odinga's victory of August 8th, 2017, and overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Miguna said NRM also intends to create a credible voters register and protect the Judiciary and the Constitution.

President Uhuru in December last year unveiled what he called the Big Four plan for Kenya, a print out of what the Government plans to achieve in his second and final term in office.

The President said that his administration would focus on food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare as key pillars.

Delivering his speech during the 54th Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Kasarani Stadium, Uhuru said that the four point plan was informed by his interactions with Kenyans during his re-election campaigns.

"In our interactions, four things emerged as the major concerns that deserved our focus. You told me that a jobless Kenyan is a desperate Kenyan; you told me that a hungry Kenyan is a negative Kenyan; you told me that a sick Kenyan is a weak Kenyan; and you told me that a homeless Kenyan is a Kenyan without hope,” said the President.

The Head of State vowed to dedicate all his energy to actualize the four agendas before he exits the political stage.

He exuded confidence that the plan, if achieved will settle a large percentage of the problems Kenyans face.

Jubilee Party MPs on Friday weighed in on the defiance of court orders especially on the controversial deportation of the firebrand lawyer Miguna to Canada.

Speaking in Meru, Senator Mithika Linturi and Buuri MP Rindikiri Mugambi praised the High Court after Judge Luka Kimaru’s ruling that required Government to surrender Miguna’s valid passport and also nullifying Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s order of deportation.

The two legislators were critical of Jubilee’s open defiance of the rule of law despite being sponsored by Jubilee Party.

The Government has, however, filed a notice of appeal to contest Justice Kimaru’s ruling saying the return of Miguna in the country is not in the best interest of the nation.

“Whether an officer, whether a minister, whether a police officer or whoever - you say that you will not be bound by a court order…this we must say no to. We can’t allow! We cannot just sit down and allow Kenya degenerate into anarchy.

“If there is anything else that we are willing and we are ready to fight for is the independence and non-interference with the Judiciary because when Kenyans lose confidence in the Judiciary, it is just setting a stage for anarchy and for chaos in this country,” said Senator Linturi.

Buuri MP Mugambi echoed Linturi’s sentiments saying that no one is above the law and the Constitution is supreme.

“The freedom that we have been given by the Constitution will not be misused by either side. No other positions that we hold will now start interfering with other arms of the Government,” said Mugambi.

The High Court on Thursday declared the decision to deport Miguna as illegal.

In his ruling, Judge Luka Kimaru said that at the time the fiery lawyer was deported, IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI George Kinoti were in contempt of court orders.

He also ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender his revoked passport to the court within seven days.

“CS Matiang’i declaration of Miguna Miguna as a foreigner and consequent deportation is declared null and void,” Judge Kimaru ruled.

The fiery lawyer had filed a suit at the High Court through veteran counsel John Khaminwa seeking to quash the deportation orders and reinstate his citizenship.