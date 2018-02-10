Four die in accident near Subuiga black spot Next Story
High Court stops Matiang’i Gazette Notice on NRM

By Mercy Asamba | Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 10:53, Updated February 10th 2018 at 12:27 GMT +3

The high court on Friday, February 9, quashed the Gazette Notice dated January 30, 2018 by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that outlawed National Resistance Movement.

Justice Mativo issued the conservatory orders restraining CS Matiang’i from effecting and implementing the gazette notice pending hearing and determination of a case on the outfit.

NRM, an arm of opposition NASA had been declared an organised criminal group, after its officials sworn-in Raila Odinga as the peoples’ president.

CS Matiang’i, in making the declaration, cited Prevention of Organised Crimes Act 2010.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 22 of the Act, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be organised criminal group for the purposes of the Act,” according to a gazette notice.

NRM was formed in late 2017 when Raila cast aspersions on the preparation and conduct of the repeat presidential election, saying it fell short of the standards set by poll laws, the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

The movement agitates for electoral reforms and boycott of products and services provided by companies deemed to be pro-government.

The Government vowed to crack whip on the individuals who associate with it.

It’s decision led to arrest of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ and deportation of Miguna Miguna, a self-declared general of the outfit.

