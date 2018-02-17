Jubilee is ready to receive Kalonzo, NASA told

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 12:48, Updated February 17th 2018 at 13:15 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jubilee Party leaders have asked Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch Raila Odinga and join the ruling party.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said that the party is ready to receive Kalonzo to ensure his relevance in the political scene.

ALSO READ: Why DP Ruto stopped attacking NASA leader Raila Odinga

Governor Njuki added that such a calculated move would benefit Kalonzo and also unite Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

"We will welcome Kalonzo with open arms so that we can work together to develop the country by uniting our county with Ukambani counties," he stated.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chuka/Igambangombe MP Patrick Munene echoed Njuki’s statement saying that Kalonzo needs to jump ship for his political survival.

“Raila went on to swear himself in as the people’s president and within no time, he started calling for elections in August. This shows that he has run out of political ideas and Kalonzo should abandon him,” said Munene.

The leaders spoke during the launch of the upgrading of the 20-kilometre Kajuki-Kabururu- Ishiara road in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency.

Kalonzo said on Tuesday (February 13) he was ready to support Raila should he choose to take another stab at the presidency.

ALSO READ: Plan to boycott court sessions splits lawyers

The former vice president denied allegations that he and two other NASA co-principals were planning to form another coalition without Raila.

One of Kalonzo’s allies had said on a TV talk show that Kalonzo, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula were crafting a new outfit ahead of the 2022 showdown.

He likened his relationship with Raila to one between conjoined twins.

“I am in NASA to stay. We only had an issue with NRM but that has been resolved. NASA is a registered coalition of parties and we will remain members.

"I will not abandon Raila, but will stick to the ideals of NASA as a registered coalition. I stood with Raila in 2013, stood by him in 2017 and I will still support him if need be. I am not a selfish leader. Raila and I are twins and whoever thinks they will cause disunity in NASA should think again,” said Kalonzo.

He also denied reports he is scheduled to take oath as the "people's deputy president" on February 28.



He spoke in Athi River during the Wiper Women's League Convention.

ALSO READ: ANC 'rebels' accused of undermining Mudavadi