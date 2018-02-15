Ramaphosa appointed as South Africa's President Next Story
South Africa starts walk back to post-Zuma rehabilitation Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn submits resignation

By reuters and Lilian Kwamboka | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 15:03, Updated February 15th 2018 at 15:44 GMT +3
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Thursday 15 submitted his resignation as both premier and chairman of the ruling coalition.

The move comes amid a political crisis and lingering unrest in the Horn of Africa country, which has released thousands of prisoners to ease tensions.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia pardons 746 prisoners, including journalist, dissident

In January 3, 2018 Desalegn disclosed that Ethiopia would release and pardon prisoners jailed for political reasons.

This marked the first time that the government had to admit that there were people jailed for political reasons in the country.

The Prime Minister said the move was intended to “foster national reconciliation”.

“Politicians currently under prosecution and those previously sentenced will either have their cases annulled or be pardoned,” Hailemariam told domestic news outlets in the capital. He did not give further details.

The Horn of Africa country has been wracked by violence for almost three years, with protests first breaking out in its Oromiya province over allegations of land grabs.

Nearly 700 people died in one bout of unrest during months of protests in 2015 and 2016, according to a Parliament-mandated investigation.

RELATED TOPICS:
Hailemariam Desalegn
resignation
Ethiopia

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police arrest 29 Ethiopians in Nairobi

Police arrest 29 Ethiopians in Nairobi

Kenya plays catch-up to Ethiopia on mega projects

Kenya plays catch-up to Ethiopia on mega projects

Prime minister quits 'in shame' for being late

Prime minister quits 'in shame' for being late

Ethiopia releases Oromo Federalist Congress leader

Ethiopia releases Oromo Federalist Congress leader

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited