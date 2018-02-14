Man kills brother-in-law over a cigarette puff

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 10:19, Updated February 14th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3

A man in Mombasa was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law after disagreeing over a puff of cigarette.

Rama Kombo Malau met his death after his brother-in-law Maxwell Mwaingolo stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

According to the police report, Malau who is also neighbours with Mwaingolo had gone to borrow a puff of cigarette when hell broke loose.

Apparently, Mwaingolo was not in the spirit of sharing his cancer stick a fact that had Malau angry and he started to hurl abuses at him in front of her sister.

It is alleged that Mwaingolo killed the brother-in-law on January 30, 2018, at Kiembeni Bombo Village.

Mwaingolo appeared before Justice Peter Otieno with the murder of his brother-in-law but did not plead to the charges as the courts directed to have his mental status checked out by a psychiatrist.

It is alleged that Mwaingolo got pissed by Malau who was provoking him and hurling abuse at him in front of his wife who tried to stop Malau without success.

Mwaingolo out of anger dashed to the kitchen where he grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother-in-law.

However, an autopsy report is yet to be produced to show how Malau met this unfortunate death.

Justice Otieno ordered that Mwaingolo be remanded at Shimo La Tewa maximum prison pending a psychiatrist test at Coast General Hospital CGH to prove he was sane to stand trial.

“The accused shall be remanded at Shimo La Tewa. He shall later be escorted to Coast General Hospital for psychiatrist report and the Deputy Registrar to appoint a state lawyer to represent him,” said Otieno.

Mwaingolo is expected to plead to his charges on February 21, 2018, when the psychiatrist report will be ready.