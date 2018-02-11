Retired teachers struggle to make a living despite court battles

| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 09:18, Updated February 11th 2018 at 09:24 GMT +3

Elijah Karaihera a retired teacher during an interview at his daughters home at Free-hall estate in Nakuru on February 8, 2018. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Bogged down by old age, disease and poverty, Elijah Karaihera,70, is the face of the plight of retired teachers still waiting for State to honour a court order

Even in his old age, Elijah Karaihera is not sitting pretty.

He holds his transistor radio with his frail hands, tunes it from one station to another to get updates on current affairs in Kenya and beyond.

The 70-year-old who resides at Freehold Estate in Nakuru town, is so frail, he uses a walking stick.

Karaihera is among retired teachers struggling to earn a living. He suffers from high blood pressure and was recently diagnosed with a tumor in his throat that needs urgent medical attention.

“I am unwell. To forget my problems, I like to listen to radio and watch TV,” says the retired teacher.

He cannot afford a decent living or access quality medical care. And owing to this harsh reality, he is forced to live with his elder daughter Naomi Njeri.

“The doctor told me to seek further specialised medical treatment but I have no money. I depend on my children for everything,” he says.

He uses walking stick

Born and brought up in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, the father of six joined Kijabe Teachers Training College (TTC), and would later be posted at Elburgon, Mariashoni, Bondeni and Baharini primary schools.

The Kiswahili teacher retired in September 1998 after working for more than 30 years, but is not able to enjoy his retirement benefits.

He is faulting the government for not obeying a court directive top pay teachers lumpsum, salary arrears and pension amounting to Sh42 billion.

“Why should the government I worked for, for more than 30 years leave me to such a frustrating life of depending on my children when I served diligently?” he posed during an interview.

In 2000, he received pension of Sh450,000, money he used to buy a matatu to enable him earn income. Sadly, after two years, the vehicle was rendered un-road worthy. At the moment, he has no steady source of income.

His life is a struggle.

Every month, he gets Sh9,000 pension, which he uses to buy medicine. His pension was to be enhanced to Sh13,000 monthly, but there is no communication on when it will be effected.

From the Sh42 billion lumpsum to the retirees, Karaihera was to receive more than Sh1 million.

Depends on his children

He is now among 52,329 retired teachers suffering across the country. He faults the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and pension scheme for failing to push for the pay.

He says in African customs, it is an abomination for a man to live with a daughter in his old age. But that is what the system has reduced him to.

“TSC should help process money meant for retired teachers and stop taking us round circles. We do not have muscles to fight with the government but all we need is pay,” says Karaihera.

But is he happy he was once a teacher?

“Oh yes! I was the best Kiswahili teacher in Nakuru and received several awards for good performance. Teaching was a respected profession in the society. I am proud to have been one.”

Among successful individuals he has taught include the Anglican Church of Kenya Nakuru Diocese Arch Deacon Muli Muthoka who was his pupil at Mbogoine Primary.

Like him, there are other teachers who are wallowing in poverty. Simon Peter Kamau, is struggling to earn a living at Wanyororo, Bahati Sub County in Nakuru.

Mr Kamau trained as a teacher at Mosoriot TTC between 1964 and 1965 before he was posted to several schools in Nandi and later transferred to Nakuru County.

Also the treasurer of Retired Teachers (1997 Group), Kamau explains that teaching was the best profession because it gave him an opportunity to shape the life of young Kenyans. He retired in 1999 after teaching for more than 30 years. His other students are former Nakuru North Member of Parliament Joseph Kimani.

“As a teacher, whenever I see children I educated doing well, I feel happy,” he says.

Of the Sh42 billion, Kamau was expecting Sh2.5 million. He is however receiving Sh17,000 monthly pension, money he says is not able to cater for all his needs.

Many have died

In 2015, the father of seven took a loan of Sh500,000 to cater for medication of his wife who was diagnosed with cancer. The money is deducted from his pension, leaving him with nothing. To boost his income, Kamau opened a posh mill, but he was forced to close it down because of cash flow issues.

The retirees have gone to court several times, including the High Court in Nakuru, Court of Appeal in Nakuru, Court of Appeal in Nairobi and the Supreme Court, and they have won the case on pay.

The treasurer noted that teachers were to receive salary arrears of Sh8.2 billion, lumpsum of Sh1.3 billion, pension arrears of Sh20.6 billion including 14 per cent interest.

Among the 52,329 retired teachers expected to benefit from the pay, only 3,331 retirees have received lumpsum and pension arrears for the first case. However, none of them has received salary arrears.

“We have spent most of our time fighting for our pay in courts but it seems unsuccessful as the TSC remain silent on the issue,” he says.

Meanwhile, at least 2,000 teachers have died because of old age, and ailments, and majority are not able to afford medication.