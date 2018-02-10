Court pushes election petition verdict to next week Previous Story
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu awaits ruling on petition

By Faith Karanja | Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 09:55, Updated February 10th 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. [Photo: Courtesy]

The judgement of an election petition against Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will be delivered on March 2, after the final submissions were filed in court yesterday.

Ms Ngilu and IEBC in their submissions have requested the court to dismiss the petition filed by former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe.

The governor argues that the election was conducted in accordance with the Elections Act.

She dismissed allegations by Mr Malombe that his agents were kicked out of polling stations. Last month, Malombe won in his first round of election petition against Ngilu after the High Court ordered scrutiny and recount of votes cast in the August 8 election.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya ruled that there were irregularities in some areas.

