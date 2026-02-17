×
Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy nominated as NLC Chair

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 17, 2026
President William Ruto has nominated Dr. Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy as the Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC) alongside six commissioners to fill vacant positions left by the immediate former cohort, in line with a Court of Appeal ruling.

The nominations were made in accordance with the ruling in Civil Application No. E662 of 2025, which authorised the recruitment and nomination of the third cohort of NLC commissioners strictly to fill the vacant offices.

The presidential action follows the recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed through Kenya Gazette Notice No. 11212 of 2025 and gives effect to the appellate court’s ruling delivered on February 13, 2026.

In its determination, the Court of Appeal further affirmed that the tenure of the two serving commissioners, Esther Murugi Mathenge and Tiyah Galgalo Ali, whose terms expire on December 20, 2026, remains protected and unaffected by the ongoing process.

In compliance with the court’s decision, the Head of State also nominated Susan Khakasa Oyatsi (Kakamega), Daniel Murithi Muriungi (Meru), Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot (Kericho), Dr. Julie Ouma Oseko (Siaya), Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed (Mandera), and Mary Yiane Seneta (Kajiado) as members of the Commission.

The nominations have since been sent to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, after which the reconstituted Commission will be formally established in line with constitutional requirements.

The Commission was previously headed by Gershom Otachi with Getrude Nguku serving as the Vice Chairperson, Their mandate expired on Nove,ber 14, 2025 after a six-year non-renewable tenure.

The National Lands Commission is the primary constitutional body mandated to manage public land on behalf of the national and county governments, investigate historical injustices, recommend land policy, and monitor land use planning. 

