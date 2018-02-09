Nasa leaders present themselves to police, told they are not wanted

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 22:33 GMT +3

NASA MPs from left Simba Arati(Dagoreti North), Geoffrey Odanga(Matayos), Samuel Atandi(Alego Usonga) and Babu Owino(Embakasi East) during a press conference at Parliament on Wednesday 07/02/18 [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Police are not interested in interrogating 12 top National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, it has emerged.

The leaders had obtained anticipatory bail for fear of being arrested.

They presented themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters yesterday, as ordered by a court, but were told they were not persons of interest.

Present at the DCI offices were businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, Makadara's George Aladwa, Babu Owino of Embakasi East and senators James Orengo (Siaya), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and George Khaniri (Vihiga) as well as strategists David Ndii and Oduor Ong’wen.

Others who had obtained the anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 were Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and NASA Chief Executive Norman Magaya.

They were directed to go for questioning but detectives did not record any statements. Lawyer John Khaminwa, who accompanied them, said they wanted to meet DCI boss George Kinoti but he was not in.

“There was no one to question them. Their bonds were stamped and we left,” added lawyer Nelson Havi.

There were fears the State could target the leaders for their roles in NASA chief Raila Odinga's 'swearing-in' last week.