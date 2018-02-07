Man killed as police fire at Miguna supporters

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 10:08, Updated February 7th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3

A barricaded road by youths who were advancing towards Kisumu Central Police Station to demand answers over Miguna Miguna detention. (Denish Ochieng, Standard)

A 34-year-old man was killed and several others injured across Nyanza region when police opened fire on demonstrators demanding the release of lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna.

Chaos erupted in Kisumu, Ahero, Awasi, Homa Bay and Migori towns after it emerged that police had failed to present Miguna in court as ordered by a judge amid rumours that he had fallen ill in custody.

Bonfires were lit, major roads blocked and shops closed as protesters took to the streets.

In Kisumu, Lazaro Ochieng’, a revenue officer with the county government, was shot dead in Ahero as he worked at a toll station. Later in the evening there were unconfirmed reports that at least two other people may have been shot dead in the skirmishes.

Mr Ochjieng’s relatives said he was not taking part in the demonstrations and wondered why the police killed him.

“Ochieng’ was at work when he was shot dead,” said his uncle, Tom Odwa.

Casual worker

Kisumu County Revenue supervisor Frank Omondi confirmed that Ochieng’ was one of his casual workers.

Sources said the officer who killed Ochieng’ was hit with a baton by one of his fellow officers, who protested the killing.

“After he shot Ochieng’, the policeman was attacked by one of his colleagues who said the killing was not warranted,” said a witness who did not want to be named.

Hundreds of youths from Kakola village, where Mr Miguna comes from, forced their way into the hospital to view the body.

In Migori, protestors blocked the Migori-Isebania highway while in Homa Bay, Walter Opiyo led crowds in street protests.

In Kisumu, ambulance sirens, gunshots and teargas canister explosions rent the air from as early as 9am when the protests started.

A large crowd had earlier tried to storm the Kisumu Police station to register their anger about Miguna’s detention.

The officers responded by firing several teargas canisters to push back the crowd.

County Commander Leonard Katana said they arrested several people, who will be charged in court.

During the running battles some of the shops were stoned. And a lorry parked outside a supermarket had its windscreen smashed.

In Ahero town, 23km out of Kisumu, a lorry ferrying alcoholic beverages was looted and set ablaze by protesters.

Motorists extorted

Illegal toll stations were mounted on major town exits and motorists were forced to part with up to Sh200 before they could be let through.

The riots started sporadically across the town as youths lit bonfires and blocked major roads leading in and out of the town.

At the county assembly, the crowds ejected MCAs and their staff in efforts to force them to join the protests.

“We demand an end to the arrests and harassment of NASA leaders,” said County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.