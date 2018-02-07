MPs seeks to summon CSs Matiang’i, Mucheru over media shutdown

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 6th 2018 at 22:45 GMT +3

Seven MPs are planning to summon Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru over the media shutdown.

They have petitioned Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai to call a committee meeting to discuss the shutdown.

Members of the Communication, Information and Innovation Departmental Committee yesterday accused their chairman, William Kisang, of refusing to convene a meeting to discuss the shutdown of private TV stations – KTN News, NTV and Citizen.

The MPs, all from the Opposition, also want to discuss the dispute at Communication Authority of Kenya, where the boss, Francis Wangusi has been sent on compulsory leave.

Standing Order 182 states that seven members of a committee can petition the clerk to convene a meeting in the absence of the chairman.

Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), Antony Oluoch (Mathare), Gertrude Mbeyu, Alfa Ondieki, Joshua Kimilu and Innocent Momanyi signed the petition.

“I've received the petition. I'll process it in line with the law," Sialai said.