Winnie Odinga: Fearless defender of ODM's letter, spirit

Winnie Odinga. [File, standard]

Winnie has also consistently questioned ODM’s current leadership, scrutinising whether it has the legitimacy or capacity to manage the party’s complex political relationships.

She has repeatedly called for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to allow party members to determine both leadership and direction.

Young, fearless, and unwavering. East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member Winnie Odinga has emerged as a prominent political voice in recent months, seeking to chart her own path.

Over the past three months, she has repeatedly thrust herself into the centre of debates over the future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.