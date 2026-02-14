Rights group demands justice over killing of former Siaya Assembly Clerk

Audio By Vocalize

Crime Scene Tape. [File, Standard]

A human rights organisation has renewed calls for investigations into the death of former Siaya County Assembly Clerk Felix Olwero, alleging police involvement and accusing oversight agencies of failing to act.

The Community Initiative Action Group Kenya (CIAG) has written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), demanding urgent action over what it describes as an extrajudicial killing.

In a letter dated February 10, 2026, the organisation expressed concern over what it termed as “deafening silence” from the investigative and prosecutorial agencies despite an earlier petition filed in August 2025.

Olwero was reportedly shot dead at close range inside his home in Alwala, Seme Kombewa, on the night of August 17, 2025.

Police initially indicated the shooting resulted from a case of mistaken identity, a claim the lobby group now disputes.

According to CIAG Executive Director Chris Owalla, the circumstances surrounding the shooting raise serious questions about possible police abuse of power.

“The identity of the officer who allegedly pulled the trigger is known, yet no action has been taken to investigate, suspend, or prosecute those responsible,” said Owalla.

The organisation further alleged that inconsistencies in statements given by police officers involved in the incident had not been adequately addressed, raising fears of a possible cover-up.

CIAG argues that IPOA, DCI, and ODPP have constitutional and statutory obligations to investigate cases of police misconduct and prosecute offenders. The group faulted the agencies for failing to provide public updates on the status of investigations nearly six months after the incident.

Among the concerns raised by the organisation are the lack of disciplinary action against the suspected officer, failure to release forensic or ballistic findings, and the absence of witness protection measures for key witnesses, including a farmhand said to have witnessed the shooting.

The group has issued several demands, including the immediate suspension and disarmament of officers linked to the incident, preservation of firearms for ballistic analysis, and protection of witnesses through the Witness Protection Agency.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were futile.