14 NASA leaders warned on plans to suspend their passports

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

Kenyan passport. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Government has targeted 14 Opposition politicians and businessmen who were Monday warned of its intention to suspend their passports over “criminal” activities.

The leaders are alleged to have, among others things, aided the 'swearing-in' of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as the 'people’s president' a week ago.

ALSO READ: Raila has not committed any crime, says Jubilee senator

A sources indicated Raila and his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi were not among the 14.

The source also said letters explaining the reasons behind the Immigration Department's warning were dispatched yesterday.

The individuals have 14 days to appeal the move according to the law.

“Most of those on the list are consultants and business people,” said the source.

It is believed that the decision is part of plans to target those who facilitated or attended the controversial January 30 ceremony during which Raila took an oath before a large crowd at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park, but which was skipped by his co-principals.

The immediate step was to ban the National Resistance Movement – an outfit within NASA, withdrawal of bodyguards and revocation of firearms licences of key Opposition figures.

Other officials said an Opposition politician in police custody was among those whose letters were signed.

“He didn't regain his citizenship when he came back from Canada. He won't be deported but there is an illegality he committed,” said the source, adding that this could be part of the reason the politician is being held incommunicado.

ALSO READ: Why Government should not shy away from arresting Raila

Section 31 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act 2011 gives the Immigration director powers to confiscate or suspend a passport or other travel document.