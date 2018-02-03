Raila tears into Jubilee regime over arrest of NASA leaders

| Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 12:26, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 13:07 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has blasted the Jubilee Government following the recent arrests of Opposition leaders.

Speaking in a press briefing on Friday, Raila condemned the unnecessary arrests saying the State should desist from threatening the NASA fraternity.

"Jubilee is now arresting people, taking them to court to charge them. They are threatening people with treason or whatever with all these kind of things. We want Jubilee to accept that they lost elections,” an agitated Raila stated.

“I can speak without any fear of contradiction that is why I am speaking with a lot of energy and conviction that I won the elections. That is the reason why I was able to stand before that huge magnitude of Kenyans and hold the Bible. I’m doing it not because I am mad… I am not a megalomaniac. I’m a very reasonable Kenyan and talking out of conviction that I won the elections,” the now people’s president pointed out.

On his part Wipe Party leader Kalonzo said that the Government is cowed and cannot dare to apprehend the former Prime Minister.

“I want you to know that there is no one who can arrest Raila Amolo Odinga,” Kalonzo stressed.

The Opposition chiefs spoke at Okoa Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi.

Wiper Party leader and Kalonzo Musyoka is overwhelmed by emotions as NASA leader Raila Odinga narrates the ordeals he (Kalonzo) has gone through including the bomb-scare at his residence and the ailing spouse. Musalia Mudavadi and Senator Moses Wetang’ula were also present at the media briefing at Okoa Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi on 01/02/2018. (Photo: Pius Cheruiyot)

A series of arrests that began with Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna have since been effected.

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa was arrested on Saturday from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu.

The former Nairobi Mayor was a key player in the swearing-in of Raila on January 30.

Aladwa’s reason for arrest is still unknown.

Miguna remains in police custody despite a High Court Judge ordering his release on Friday.

According to lawyer Edwin Sifuna, Dr Miguna was rearrested at the Githunguri police station despite Justice James Wakiaga ordering his release on a Sh50,000 cash bail until the case filed in court is heard and determined.

“Miguna has been put back in the Cells a few minutes ago here at Githunguri Police Statipn. It appears orders have come to the local police to defy the High Court release order,” Sifuna posted on social media, Friday.

The Raila ally indicated Miguna was moved from Githunguri police station to an unknown destination but within Kiambu County.

“Just as we suspected Miguna was moved overnight from Githunguri but is still within Kiambu County. We have fanned out to various outposts in the County to find him,” Sifuna stated on Saturday.

Recently, a team of detectives had been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the now controversial oath ceremony.

Police arrested the vocal lawyer (Miguna) at his Runda home, Nairobi over Tuesday’s ‘swearing-in’ of Raila as people’s president.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said that the vocal lawyer was apprehended for administering an illegal oath and being a member of NRM, a movement that has since been outlawed by the Government.

“Miguna publicly declared that he is the general of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. By the time he declared publicly, there was a gazette notice by the minister. How can we let it go? We are law enforcers,” said Kinoti.

Miguna had on Thursday dared Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to arrest him for administering the oath to Opposition leader, Raila.

"Matiang'i if you are looking for me, I am ready and I have been ready since I was a teenager," he said.

He further directed NASA supporters to remove all of President Uhuru Kenyatta's portraits from their business premises.

"We are ordering NRM soldiers to take down Uhuru portraits from all homes, businesses and every premise they occupy," Miguna said.

The outspoken poilitician said the coalition will in due course produce legitimate portraits of "President Raila Odinga".

"We will distribute the portraits ourselves. We are going to do it in an organised and fashioned way," he said.

Raila was ‘sworn-in’ at the Uhuru Park grounds on January 30.

Holding a green Bible to his right arm and sandwiched by his former aide Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo, Raila recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.