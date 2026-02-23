Three arrested over foiled abduction of Tanzanian human rights defender

Police are holding two Kenyan nationals and a Tanzanian citizen in connection with the attempted abduction of Tanzanian human rights defender Mshabaha Mshabaha Hamza.

According to police reports, the activist was allegedly lured into the suspects’ vehicle before being drugged, tied up, and assaulted.

Authorities said he later managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, prompting a rescue operation by officers from Lukenya, Kyumbi and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Police managed to rescue the victim at Lukenya stage along the Mombasa–Nairobi highway. He appeared weak and dizzy, identified himself as Mshabaha, and produced his Tanzanian passport,” police said in a statement.

The suspects have been identified as Edward Mwangi Mwai, a Kenyan residing in South Africa; Nelson Wanjohi Kirika, the driver; and Aziz Hamad, a Tanzanian national. They remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Law Society of Kenya and Amnesty International Kenya have called for a full, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, including the identities, motives and possible networks involved in what they termed an attempted forced rendition to the Kenya–Tanzania border.

In a joint statement, LSK President Faith Odhiambo and Amnesty International Kenya Director Irungu Houghton said the two organisations would continue monitoring the case and supporting efforts to secure justice for Mshabaha and ensure the safety of human rights defenders operating in Kenya and across the region.

Mshabaha is a prominent Tanzanian activist known for his regional advocacy on democracy, accountability, and justice, particularly following the 2025 post-election violence in Tanzania.

He is also a member of the Pan-African Solidarity Network, a collective committed to resisting authoritarianism across Africa.