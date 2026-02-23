×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Three arrested over foiled abduction of Tanzanian human rights defender

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police from Lukenya and Kyumbi Police Stations have been praised for swinging into action and apprehending the culprits.

Police are holding two Kenyan nationals and a Tanzanian citizen in connection with the attempted abduction of Tanzanian human rights defender Mshabaha Mshabaha Hamza.

According to police reports, the activist was allegedly lured into the suspects’ vehicle before being drugged, tied up, and assaulted. 

Authorities said he later managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, prompting a rescue operation by officers from Lukenya, Kyumbi and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Police managed to rescue the victim at Lukenya stage along the Mombasa–Nairobi highway. He appeared weak and dizzy, identified himself as Mshabaha, and produced his Tanzanian passport,” police said in a statement.

The suspects have been identified as Edward Mwangi Mwai, a Kenyan residing in South Africa; Nelson Wanjohi Kirika, the driver; and Aziz Hamad, a Tanzanian national. They remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Law Society of Kenya and Amnesty International Kenya have called for a full, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, including the identities, motives and possible networks involved in what they termed an attempted forced rendition to the Kenya–Tanzania border.

In a joint statement, LSK President Faith Odhiambo and Amnesty International Kenya Director Irungu Houghton said the two organisations would continue monitoring the case and supporting efforts to secure justice for Mshabaha and ensure the safety of human rights defenders operating in Kenya and across the region.

Mshabaha is a prominent Tanzanian activist known for his regional advocacy on democracy, accountability, and justice, particularly following the 2025 post-election violence in Tanzania. 

He is also a member of the Pan-African Solidarity Network, a collective committed to resisting authoritarianism across Africa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mshabaha Mshabaha Hamza Kyumbi Police Station Lukenya Abduction
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya should step up patient data sharing between health facilities
Why Kenya should step up patient data sharing between health facilities
Opinion
By Jesee Gichure Munga
22 mins ago
Russia's aggression unrelenting four years after Ukraine invasion
Opinion
By Yurii Tokar
22 mins ago
We should actualise the ideals that Rev Jackson resolutely stood for
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

CSs thumb their noses at the law, openly push for Ruto's re-election
By Josphat Thiong’o 22 mins ago
CSs thumb their noses at the law, openly push for Ruto's re-election
Extra school fees burden awaits parents after mid-term break
By Mike Kihaki 22 mins ago
Extra school fees burden awaits parents after mid-term break
Vodacom asks court to strike out its name from Safaricom share sale case
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Vodacom asks court to strike out its name from Safaricom share sale case
CSs Mbadi, Joho and Wandayi eat, sleep and breathe partisan politics
By Irene Githinji 22 mins ago
CSs Mbadi, Joho and Wandayi eat, sleep and breathe partisan politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved