Traffic officer robbed by NASA supporters in Naivasha

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 12:27, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 12:33 GMT +3

A Naivasha based traffic police officer was seriously injured after a group of NASA supporters attacked and robbed him along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

During the incident in Naivasha, the officer in the rank of sergeant lost his beret, swagger cane, mobile phone and other personal effects before members of the public came to his rescue.

Trouble started after the traffic police flagged down one of the buses carrying the supporters near the Kinangop junction for flouting traffic rules.

The over 300 supporters were travelling in a fleet of mini-buses from Nairobi back to Kisumu after attending Raila Odinga's swearing-in when the incident occurred.

Fellow officers who were not armed during the 8am incident watched in horror as their colleague was beaten mercilessly before irate members of the public came to his rescue.

A witness, James Mwai who was waiting for a matatu near the scene narrated how the youths attacked the officer claiming that they were now in power.

Mwai said that there were six unarmed traffic officers manning the highway when one of the speeding buses was flagged down by the officer.

“The officer directed that the bus be driven to Naivasha police station and this is where the problem started as passengers who were singing in the bus moved out,” he said.

The witness added that an argument ensued between the officer and the lone officer before they turned against him and started beating him mercilessly.

He said that members of the public who included matatu operators and passengers came to the rescue of the cornered and bleeding officer forcing the youths to retreat.

“The youths stole various items from the officer who was on the ground before rushing back to the bus and speeding off towards Nakuru while screaming and singing,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Naivasha sub-county commissioner Isaac Masinde said that the officer sustained minor injuries and had been treated and discharged.

While condemning the incident, Masinde said that they were tracking the suspects adding that it was a matter of time before they caught up with them

“We have laws in this country and everyone regarding of his status or background has to respect them and we are there to enforce them come what may,” he said.

Masinde added that those arrested would be charged with robbery with violence adding that they were keen to interrogate the bus driver following the attack.

“The officer lost various personal effects including part of his uniform and mobile phone and once we arrest the suspects we shall charge them with robbery with violence,” he said.

