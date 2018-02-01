Family cries for justice after child knocked by driver dies

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 00:17 GMT +3

Meshack Kipkoech Kosgey the son of Bishop Jackson Kosgey hiding from cameras during a court session. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

The parents of a child who was knocked down by a vehicle on Christmas Day last year have asked police to investigate the incident and arrest the suspect.

Five-year-old Biron Kinda was hit by a car driven by Meshack Kipkoech, who is known to those who rushed to rescue the child near Mogotio town along the Nakuru-Marigat road.

Rajab Ruto told The Standard his son was going to pick a pair of shoes with his older sister when he was knocked down.

The two were on the roadside when the incident happened, according to their father.

“My son had just crossed the road when the vehicle coming from Nakuru drove off the road and knocked him, leaving him with serious injuries,” he said.

Villagers who arrived on the scene are said to have forced Mr Kipkoech to take the child to hospital accompanied by his sister.

But as he drove off, Mr Ruto said, he also hit a man riding a motorcycle a few metres from the first accident scene.

Before transfer

Biron was first taken to Mogotio Dispensary before being transferred to Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital where he died on December 29.

The boy’s mother Emily Awour said she reported the death at Mogotio Police Station but the officers took no action.

The officer at the front desk reportedly told her to go and bury her son first and come back to record a statement.

“My son was in critical condition but I had hoped he would recover. Unfortunately, after his death, I informed the police but no action was taken,” she said.

“The police should investigate my son's death thoroughly and take action against the accused,” she said.

Mogotio OCPD Patrick Nyangaresi said Kipkoech was arrested following the accident.

“The suspect was arrested and charged in court for causing death through reckless driving,” said Mr Nyangaresi, adding that the suspect was arraigned in an Eldama Ravine court.

“The case was taken to court after police conducted investigations but I am not aware why the suspect was released,” said Nyangaresi.

A prosecutor in Eldama Ravine however said police were yet to charge the suspect for causing death through reckless driving.

The prosecutor said the accused was arraigned on December 27 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The police officers are not candid. There is no case of the suspect in court for causing death through reckless driving,” said the officer.

The accused was released on cash bail of Sh30, 000 after being charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reckless driving

The prosecution said a letter was written to the police asking them to release a file to charge Kipkoech with causing death through reckless driving two weeks ago but this has not been done.

“We are waiting for a response from the police and files to lay charges against the accused to guarantee justice for the family,” added the officer.

The prosecutor also raised concerns about police failure to conduct a postmortem on the child.

“If the police claim they were not aware about the child's burial, they have an obligation to go to court under a miscellaneous file to seek exhumation for purposes of a postmortem,” said the prosecutor.

Contacted for comment, Kipkoech denied that he caused the child's death.

“How did I knock the victims? That is a lie,” he said.