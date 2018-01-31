Gunmen hurl grenade at Kalonzo home

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 07:11, Updated January 31st 2018 at 07:21 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A team of detectives from Bomb Squad Unit were Wednesday deployed to the Nairobi home of Nasa leader Kalonzo Musyoka after unknown gunmen hurled a grenade there.

The gunmen also allegedly shot at the gate but no one was injured in the 2 am incident.

Kalonzo who is a former Vice President was at home at the time of the incident. His personal assistant identified as Matiki said the attackers arrived there on board a private car and drove past the main gate after realizing there were private guards on duty.

“They made a u turn meters ahead and stopped opposite the gate, hurled the grenade into the compound before shooting several times,” said Matiki.

The grenade hit a security wire on the perimeter wall and bounced back exploding.

He added no one was injured. Matiki said the attackers drove off soon after the incident and termed it an assassination attempt.

He said they collected the spent cartridges and the grenade safety pin as evidence to the attack.

Police rushed to the scene soon after the news of the attack went out.

Karen OCPD Cunningham Suiyanka said investigations had been launched.

Head of bomb squad unit Eliud Langat led a team of detectives to the home as part of their probe.

“We are here to know what happened,” he said.

Security seconded to Kalonzo and other Nasa principals had earlier on been withdrawn over unexplained reasons.

This was ahead of the planned swearing in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo as the people’s president and deputy president respectively on Tuesday. Kalonzo did not show up.