DP Ruto tears into NASA ahead of planned swearing-in

| Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 20:07, Updated January 28th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has taken a dig at the Opposition ahead of its planned swearing-in event on Tuesday.

Speaking at a church service in Nairobi’s Buru Buru area on Sunday, DP Ruto said that elections are over and the country has now shifted its focus towards development.

“We had almost a period of one year to determine who is the President, who is the Governor, who is the Member of Parliament, that season is now over.

“The period we are in right now is to create jobs for millions of our young people, people to have food, to have health insurance and build houses for Kenyans, that’s the work we will do in the next five years,” Ruto said.

Ruto stated that the Jubilee administration was working with every elected leader despite their political affiliation to ensure they deliver development to the ordinary Kenyan.

“As Nairobi leaders, we are working together with both Jubilee and NASA leaders. I want to urge you to ignore any sideshows. I want to assure all Kenyans regardless of who they voted for or where they come from that the Government led by Uhuru Kenyatta as I deputize him, we will work for every single Kenyan so that we can take our country forward,” he pointed out.

Ruto was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other Jubilee leaders at the church service.

Police said on Sunday they had not received any notification from the National Super Alliance (NASA) over its planned swearing-in event at Uhuru Park grounds on Tuesday.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome indicated no group will be allowed to access the recreational park on Tuesday.

“No group will be allowed to use Uhuru Park, the place will remain closed and any scheduled activities that were to take place there should be cancelled.

“I am told that different groups want to use the grounds on that day but I want to tell them that the grounds will be a no go zone and urge them to choose a different day. Confrontations are bound to happen during that day and the police cannot sit and watch and allow that to happen,” said Mr Koome.

The Nairobi police boss also affirmed that over 100 suspected muggers were arrested on Saturday night in the Capital.

A showdown looms on Tuesday as NASA remains defiant on undertaking the swearing-in of Raila Odinga at the historic Uhuru Park grounds despite Nairobi County government closing down the facility for renovations.

“Swearing-in of our president and deputy president scheduled for January 30 at Uhuru Park is on,” stressed David Ndii of the People’s Assembly Organising Committee on Friday.

A meeting between the NASA principals planned for Thursday (January 25) to fine tune details for the January 30 event, however, failed to take place.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has thrown in the towel over calls for dialogue he has been championing citing lack of goodwill from the Jubilee regime.

“I really feel pain about my country and I don’t want to make any other plea. I think I have spoken enough,” Kalonzo noted on Thursday.

Sources within the NASA outfit indicate elaborate plans have been made to make the event a success.

The sources claim Raila has a presidential standard imported from France and a gold sword from Dubai to symbolise his instruments of power during the oath ceremony.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko closed down Uhuru Park on Wednesday from any gathering and meetings.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to enhance usefulness to its visitors,” read a notice by Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat.