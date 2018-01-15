Police repulsed youths from the station, which ignited violent protests

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 14th 2018 at 19:37 GMT +3

Kenya Commercial Bank in Marsabit

Sheikh Guyo Gorsa was arrested in the town centre and youths, most of whom were his madrassa students, followed him and officers to the police station while protesting.

Police repulsed them from the station which ignited violent protests.

Mr Gorsa was flown to Nairobi for grilling over claims he was radicalising local youths.

And police said they were looking for eight people who they claim are close associates of Gorsa. Those wanted for questioning include Zarqo Galabo Gale, Abdikadir Adan Hirbo, Isaqo Gonjobe Kara, Osman Ali Chure, Abdi Mbirikan, Mamo Aila, Naima Ali Osman and Amina Jarso Kortola.

Anti-terrorism police who are handling the case said the eight were mentioned in their probe.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION

“We ask locals to help us get them for grilling. This will help settle many issues,” said a senior officer aware of the probe.

Gorsa was detained overnight on Saturday at an undisclosed location in Marsabit before he was picked up by a police chopper.

After his arrest, some locals destroyed property including a catholic church and a Kenya Commercial Bank branch.

Most of the demonstrators were students of the madrassa where Gorsa taught. Police engaged them in running battles before they vanished into alleys and villages.

At least one protester was arrested.

Turbi police boss Samuel Mukuusi said two people were killed and 19 others sought treatment at the Marsabit Referral Hospital.

The OCPD was among those injured in the skirmishes.

Gorsa was named by suspects who are facing terror charges at a Nairobi court.