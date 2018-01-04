New curriculum roll-out now pushed to 2019 Next Story
Government releases 29.5 billion for schools

By Moses Nyamori | Published Thu, January 4th 2018
The Ministry of Education has released Sh29.5 billion for free day secondary school education, a day after school heads complained of lack of funds.

In a statement, the ministry said each child had been allocated Sh11,122 in the first tranche.

The Government explained that it took away a portion of money equivalent to the cost of the six core-course books from each learner to pay for textbooks it is delivering to all public schools.

On Tuesday, head teachers complained the delay in releasing funds threatened to disrupt learning in day secondary schools.

And public secondary schools have been warned to adhere to fees guideline provided by the Government.

“All national schools and extra-county schools in the following urban centres: Mombasa, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kisumu and Eldoret, will charge Sh53,554. Any other boarding schools will charge Sh40,435.00,” said the ministry.

Another Sh7.5 billion has been released to purchase textbooks for Standard Seven and Eight as well as secondary school students. The Government has also released Sh7.5 billion for printing and supplying text books.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Service Commission has called for a cleanup of its payroll after a number of tutors joined politics last year.

In a circular dated December 15, 2017, the commission said some tutors could still be earning salaries despite having joined politics. Also to be removed from the payroll are teachers who took up county government positions.

