Of controversial nomination and political patronage, Junet's bleak future

By Edwin Nyarangi | Feb. 8, 2026
Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed.[Edwin Kiplimo, Standard]

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has reaped heavily from political patronage since joining parliament in 2013 through a controversial nomination process, courtesy of the goodwill he enjoyed from the now deceased ODM party leader Raila Odinga, but his political future now looks bleak.

He has to not only reckon with the fact that Raila is no longer there to keep him under his wings but also deal with the many enemies he made both within and outside the opposition because of his abrasiveness and loose tongue.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

Digger Classified

