Moses Kuria’s remarks that Raila will witness DP Ruto become president spark sharp reactions

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria said on Monday that Deputy President William Ruto will be president in 2022.

Mr Kuria’s remarks sparked sharp reactions from Kenyans after saying that Raila should get ready to accept DP Ruto as head of state in the 2022 presidential race.

Some blasted the controversial legislator telling him to concentrate on delivering promises he made to Kenyans in Gatundu South before the August 8 General Election.

Jubilee diehards defended Kuria saying that Ruto had matured politically and was ready to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Reactions:

Kuria was speaking in Eldoret as he joined residents in ushering in the New Year.

“We have had the very difficult year 2017 politically but we thank God that it’s over and we will not have the same problems in Kenya again this year. God should give him (Raila) long life so that he will be able to see Ruto inspecting a military guard of honour as head of state,” said Kuria.

The controversial legislator thanked residents for allowing President Uhuru to serve a second and last term. He also asked them to vote for DP Ruto in the 2022 showdown.

“On behalf of the people of Mt Kenya, I want to thank you for the support you gave President Uhuru in two elections last year. We guarantee the DP Ruto our support in 2022. Our support for him is like a cheque that we have already written and signed ready for banking,” he said.