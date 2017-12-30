Major blow to Kenya’s tourism as fifteen baboons killed every day on Northern corridor

| Published Sat, December 30th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 29th 2017 at 23:26 GMT +3

At least 15 baboons are killed every day on the Northern Corridor, dealing a major blow to Kenya’s tourism.

Conservationists and stakeholders in animal welfare say public service vehicles are the lead cause of deaths of these animals.

ALSO READ: Boost as 250 tourists land at Coast

George Kibanya, from Conserve the Baboon campaign initiative, said areas along Limuru-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha-Gilgil highway where the animals live are the most affected.

“Some of these speeding vehicles are commercial PSVs and motorcycles meant to use the upper route through Kwa Mbira, Kijabe and Fly Over,” he said.

Kibanya urged the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to work together and put up signages to warn drivers of the presence of these animals.

“We appeal to the KWS to contain the baboons which attack people in search of food as reported recently in some parts of the country, while at the same time restraining people who kill baboons for food and rituals,” he said.

He was speaking on the importance of baboons at a public sensitisation forum at Mai Mahiu trading centre in Naivasha.

Kibanya urged communities living near forests to co-exist peacefully with the baboons.

“Harming baboons erodes our foreign exchange-earning capacity, considering that there are tourists who visit Kenya to see our baboon species,” he said.

“We will continue fighting for the welfare of baboons, ensuring we rescue them from human harm,” he added.

ALSO READ: Coast Jubilee leaders ask IEBC to declare Uhuru winner