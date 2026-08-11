Mudavadi, Wetang'ula political stock trading at an all-time low

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula. [File, Standard]

When President William Ruto assembled his Kenya Kwanza juggernaut ahead of the 2022 General Election, his most prized trophies were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

The duo pledged to deliver a decisive 70 percent of the Luhya vote to the Kenya Kwanza basket. Four years into that improbable bargain, the math still does not add up, and Ruto's political foundation in Western Kenya is smoldering.

Rather than cement the Kenya Kwanza government's foothold in western, Ruto's collaboration with Mudavadi and Wetang’ula is, instead, eroding his authority. The reality on the ground across Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Busia counties is unflattering.

It is not necessarily the opposition that is undercutting Kenya Kwanza in Mulembe nation; it is its own proxies and struggling local leaders. By acting as buffer zones rather than effective bridges, these kingpins have reduced themselves to spectators in State House corridors, thus alienating the electorate.

Adding to this leadership decay is the dismal performance of local governors. Recent opinion polls by Infotrak, the ‘CountyTrak Performance Index’, underscore a serious governance crisis: Three of the country's worst-performing governors hail directly from Western Kenya: Bungoma, Busia, and Kakamega.

Deeply unpopular on their home turf due to lagging service delivery and stalled development, these county bosses have tied their fate to the ruling coalition not out of shared ideological conviction, but out of self-preservation. Their reliance on Ruto’s re-election for their own political survival only worsens public disillusionment, turning what should be local anchors for the administration into political liabilities.

Unless Ruto changes tack, abandons his seeming over-reliance on these compromised figures, and engages the grassroots directly, Western Kenya will not serve as his springboard for a second term. It will instead become the battleground that undoes it. The political capital of Mudavadi and Wetang’ula is trading at an all-time low.

An unshakable consensus has formed among local voters that the region’s senior leaders traded away its collective leverage for individual Cabinet appointments and parliamentary perks, leaving the electorate with empty pockets and stalled infrastructure projects. Inside Bungoma, Wetang’ula’s traditional stronghold, public patience with Ford-Kenya has thinned to a breaking point. Meanwhile, Mudavadi’s decision to merge ANC into UDA was viewed as a total surrender of the region's independent bargaining power.

This leadership vacuum has created fertile ground for a swift transformation in regional dynamics. Where Kenya Kwanza's proxies have stumbled, younger, sharper opposition voices have stepped in. Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, for instance, has captured the imagination of a youthful demographic disillusioned with traditional Luhya elder politics. Unfettered by executive compromises, Sifuna’s candid message; that political presence at the decision-making table has yielded zero tangible economic returns, resonates in every market center across the region.

The systemic decline of the ruling party in Western is largely self-inflicted through administrative blunders. The perennial promises to fully revive Mumias Sugar and Nzoia Sugar have produced perfunctory executive visits rather than sustained structural revival. Sugar farmers continue to battle delayed payments, factory mismanagement, and cheap imports that undermine local millers. As Mumias East MP Peter Salasya recently pointed out, the failure to implement legislative reforms in the sugar sector is harming local farmers and risking total economic collapse.

When leaders like former CS Justin Muturi warn that nearly one million sugarcane farmers are on the brink of ruin, rural voters, hard hit by agricultural subsidy cuts, naturally direct their frustration at the government. To make matters worse, the administration's reliance on bombastic individuals like COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has further alienated many people. Atwoli’s aggressive public defenses of unpopular fiscal policies have transformed him from a champion of workers into an executive liability.

Ruto’s path to 2027 cannot rely on recycled elites who deliver positive reports while losing their own turf. The ground in Western has shifted. Voters are demanding direct economic accountability, lower living costs, and functional industries, not political rhetoric. To regain momentum, Ruto must bypass the political middlemen, address local economic grievances directly, and overhaul his regional strategy. Continued reliance on compromised proxies can only guarantee that Western drifts completely out of reach.