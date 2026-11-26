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Ugandan humans’ rights activist Aloikin Praise Opoloje. [Courtesy, LinkedIn]

A Ugandan activist critical of the country's army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been abducted for the second time in two months by authorities, the rights group she works for said on Wednesday.

Forced disappearances of opposition and civil society figures have been on the rise in the east African nation under the watch of Kainerugaba, who is President Yoweri Museveni's son.

Kainerugaba has openly boasted on social media about ordering the abduction and torture of opponents, while insisting he will succeed his father at the next election.

Aloikin Praise Opoloje, a 27-year-old lawyer, posted a video on Wednesday at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT) from Entebbe International Airport, near the capital Kampala, saying she was being "held" by immigration officials without cause.

"I am being abducted," she added in a post on X accompanying the video.

Uganda's immigration department has denied the claims, saying "no abduction took place" and describing them as "sensationalised and misleading".

But Agather Atuhaire, a prominent Ugandan human rights activist who heads Agora, the rights organisation where Opoloje works, told AFP: "No one has heard from her,"

Agora also posted on X saying Opoloje "has been abducted at Entebbe International Airport".

The young lawyer was previously abducted in September by military intelligence agents, whom she said beat her and threatened to rape her.

"We are going to take you to Muhoozi so you can explain to him why you call him a cabbage," she recounted in a podcast after her release a few days later.

Before the first abduction, she had posted a video mocking the Ugandan army chief, whom she described as "a baby of nepotism".

"He knows how weak and powerless he is. That's why he hides behind abductions. He hides behind torture. He hides behind humiliating people, because he is a cowardly kid," she said.

"He's a cabbage in his head. He can't even think for himself."

Her case is among several reported abductions.

Last week, the Uganda Law Society filed a motion seeking to compel the courts to order Kainerugaba to release three government critics who were recently abducted.