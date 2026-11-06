AUC hails Phoebe Okowa's re-election to the International Court of Justice

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Jurist Phoebe Okowa.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has congratulated Kenyan jurist Phoebe Okowa following her election to a full nine-year term at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a statement, Youssouf said her election recognised her contribution to international law and reflected the confidence of the international community in her expertise and judicial service.

He described the appointment as a source of pride for Kenya and the African continent, saying Okowa's career demonstrated the contribution of Africans to international law and global institutions.

The AUC chairperson also said her achievement could inspire African women and young people pursuing careers in law and public service.

The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, Netherlands, settles legal disputes between states and provides advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised United Nations organs and agencies.

Okowa's election comes as the African Union continues to advocate for greater representation of the continent in international institutions and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU's commitment to international law, effective multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes, wishing Okowa success in carrying out her judicial responsibilities.