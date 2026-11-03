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Mukabana: Kenya to leverage expo to boost exports to China

By Xinhua | Nov. 3, 2026
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Kenyan exporters will also have opportunities to engage with Chinese regulators on phytosanitary issues  [AFP]

Kenya will leverage its participation in the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, to boost exports of flagship agricultural products to the Chinese market, a senior Kenyan official said.

Floice Mukabana, chief executive officer of the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, said the upcoming CIIE offers a strategic platform for Kenyan start-ups to showcase high-value, traceable and certified products in the vast Chinese market, while forging long-term relationships with buyers, importers and distributors.

"Kenya looks forward to participating in the CIIE, which is a key platform for gaining access to the Chinese market," Mukabana said during an interview with Xinhua recently. 

She noted that CIIE will bring together Chinese importers, distributors, e-commerce operators and regulators under one roof, enabling Kenyan enterprises of all sizes to gain insights into market access requirements in China.

According to Mukabana, Kenyan exporters will also have opportunities to engage with Chinese regulators on phytosanitary issues during CIIE, while holding meaningful discussions with distributors to facilitate seamless entry of certified, value-added Kenyan products into the Chinese markets.

"The CIIE is playing a very important role for Kenyan exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises," said Mukabana, adding, "For us, China remains a highly important trading partner, granting us market access and helping us get trade-ready. Kenyan exporters are keen to engage with the Chinese market and make the most of the opportunities it offers.”

Kenya is among the 53 African countries harvesting the early fruits of China's zero-tariff policy, which came into force on May 1, Mukabana said, highlighting the rising export volumes of tea, coffee, macadamia and avocado to the Chinese market.

Local exporters now can gain more from preferential trade deals with China once they comply with customs and health regulations, embrace sustainability ethos and meet Chinese buyers in-person for long-term engagements, Mukabana stressed.

"For us, we see the zero-tariff policy as an important step into getting into the Chinese market. Tariff preference helps open the door, and CIIE serves as the bridge between that policy access and actual sales to China," said Mukabana.

She said that her country will showcase high-value agricultural products like tea, coffee, nuts and cut flowers at the CIIE.

Local exporters are also expected to learn about regulatory compliance required to gain market access in China.

"We will host tea tasting and coffee sampling. One of the major attractions at our pavilion will be the flower wall made of Kenyan flowers, so that Chinese visitors will be able to get a taste and appreciate the quality of flowers that are coming from Kenya," said Mukabana.

She added that the government is encouraging local enterprises involved in artifacts, clothes and shoes to showcase their products in the Chinese market during the expo.

The upcoming CIIE will be crucial to further deepening trade between Kenya and China, and facilitating the transfer of emerging technologies such as AI, which are key to streamlining the supply chains, said Mukabana

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