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'Build your country': Abiy Ahmed's rallying call to Kenyan youth

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 20, 2026
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Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and President William Ruto during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations. [PCS]

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged Kenyan youth to take an active role in building the country, saying the sacrifices made by freedom fighters must translate into opportunities for future generations.

Speaking during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Tuesday, Abiy Ahmed said freedom came with a responsibility to improve citizens’ lives and preserve the gains made by previous generations.

“Freedom is a trust. We pass it to the next generation and we must turn it into opportunity for every citizen,” he said.

He challenged the young people to contribute to national development, saying they have a role to play in shaping Kenya’s future.

“The message to you, young people, is clear. You too can serve and help build Kenya,” he said.

Ahmed linked the responsibility of the younger generation to Kenya’s struggle for independence, recalling the arrest of founding President Jomo Kenyatta and five other leaders in October 1952.

He said the arrests became a symbol of a wider struggle carried forward by countless Kenyans, many of whose names remain unknown.

“That history speaks to Ethiopia,” he said, drawing a parallel with the Battle of Adwa in 1896, when Ethiopians united to defend their homeland against Italian forces.

“Different struggle, one conviction that our future is ours to share. African freedom was not given. It was won by people who did not give up their dignity,” he added.

His appeal comes as young Kenyans continue to face challenges, including unemployment and limited access to secure employment.

Data by the Kenya Labour Market Information System shows that youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 34 is at 17.7 per cent, while 35.9 per cent are underemployed. A further 15 per cent are not in employment, education or training, according to the system.

The World Bank has also highlighted concerns over the quality of jobs available to young Kenyans, reporting in April 2025 that about 85 per cent of youth rely on informal work, which often offers limited security and opportunities for advancement.

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Related Topics

Mashujaa Day 2026 2026 Mashujaa Day Celebration Ethiopi's PM Abiy Ahmed
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