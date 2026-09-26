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Tenth woman found dead in South Africa's string of killings

By AFP | Sep. 26, 2026
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A general view of Boksburg Magistrate Court in Boksburg on September 21, 2026 ahead of the first court appearance of three people accused of the murder of a woman whose body was found in the east of Johannesburg. [APF]

South African police on Saturday found another body in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, bringing to 10 the number of women found dead in the municipality over the past two months.

The discovery adds to growing concern over violence against women in a country long plagued by violent crime, while police work to establish whether the killings are connected.

The semi-naked body was found near a cemetery in the Tembisa township, police said.

"At this stage, we can only confirm the discovery of the body. Crime scene management and all the necessary role players are currently on the scene," police spokeswoman Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

Provincial police chief Tommy Mthombeni said the victim appeared to have been stoned to death, and a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

"We have put highly capable investigators on this case," he told reporters at the scene, vowing to find those responsible for the killings.

The nine other victims were mostly in their 20s and 30s, with some found stripped of their clothes and showing signs of sexual assault.

The first victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found naked and bound with cable ties on July 15. A suspect was arrested two days later.

Two other suspects, women aged 31 and 38, were arrested in connection with the ninth victim and charged on Monday.

Police have said that killing may have stemmed from a relationship-related matter.

Police have offered a 400,000 rand ($25,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers, while the Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second-largest political party, has put up a further $31,000.

Gender-based violence is endemic in South Africa, despite years of government pledges to tackle the problem and the declaration of gender-based violence as a national disaster.

Last week, the South African government said the national Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre received 6,782 distress calls between September 1 and 16, an average of 424 a day.

That was a 21 percent increase from the same period in August, when the centre averaged 350 calls a day.

South Africa, a nation of 62 million people, has one of the world's highest murder rates, with more than 60 killings a day on average.

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Related Topics

South Africa Violence Against Women South Africa Women Killings
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