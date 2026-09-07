Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu's husband dies

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s Husband, Mwalimu Hafidh Ameir. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s Husband, Mwalimu Hafidh Ameir, has died in Zanzibar while receiving treatment for a heart condition, Tanzania DP Deogratius Ndejembi announces

Ndejembi announced Ameir’s death on Monday, September 7, 2026, saying he passed away at around 8 a.m. at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of the president of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan,” Ndejembi said.

Ameir, who was believed to be around 70 to 72 years old, had been undergoing treatment for a heart-related illness before his death.

President Samia, who became Tanzania’s first female president after assuming office in March 2021. The couple had maintained a relatively private family life despite Samia’s prominent position in Tanzanian politics.

Ndejembi said funeral arrangements were already underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, where preparations were being made to lay Ameir to rest.

President William Ruto has sent his condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

In a message of sympathy, Ruto described Ameir as a lifelong companion to President Samia, a beloved father to their children and “a distinguished son” of Tanzania.

“Kenya stands with our Tanzanian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief,” Ruto said.

Further details regarding the funeral and burial arrangements to follow…..

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mwalimu Hafidh Ameir Suluhu Husband Dies President Suluhu Husband Dies President Samia Suluhu Hassan
.

Latest Stories

House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
National
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved