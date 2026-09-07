Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu's husband dies

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Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s Husband, Mwalimu Hafidh Ameir. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s Husband, Mwalimu Hafidh Ameir, has died in Zanzibar while receiving treatment for a heart condition, Tanzania DP Deogratius Ndejembi announces

Ndejembi announced Ameir’s death on Monday, September 7, 2026, saying he passed away at around 8 a.m. at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of the president of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan,” Ndejembi said.

Ameir, who was believed to be around 70 to 72 years old, had been undergoing treatment for a heart-related illness before his death.

President Samia, who became Tanzania’s first female president after assuming office in March 2021. The couple had maintained a relatively private family life despite Samia’s prominent position in Tanzanian politics.

Ndejembi said funeral arrangements were already underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, where preparations were being made to lay Ameir to rest.

President William Ruto has sent his condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

In a message of sympathy, Ruto described Ameir as a lifelong companion to President Samia, a beloved father to their children and “a distinguished son” of Tanzania.

“Kenya stands with our Tanzanian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief,” Ruto said.

Further details regarding the funeral and burial arrangements to follow…..