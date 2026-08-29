Jubaland leaders push for inclusive governance, liberation of Middle Juba

Audio By Vocalize

Somali National Army escort members of the press to hideouts used by the terrorist group al-Shabaab in the Sabiid-Aanole areas, Somalia, on June 23, 2025. [AFP]

Jubaland leaders in Mogadishu have called for inclusive governance and renewed efforts to liberate Middle Juba and parts of Lower Juba from Al-Shabaab control.

The call came during a consultative meeting hosted on Friday evening by Jubaland presidential candidate Dr Abdullahi Ali and attended by traditional elders, former government officials, youth and business representatives and senior military officers from Jubaland serving in the Somali Armed Forces.

The leaders said Jubaland's political and security challenges required greater cooperation between communities, the Federal Government of Somalia and other stakeholders.

They also called for the recovery and stabilisation of areas affected by extremist violence, saying communities that have endured years of displacement and insecurity should have a role in shaping the region's future.

Ali said the meeting focused on the need for legitimate and representative governance and on mobilising Jubaland communities behind efforts to liberate and stabilise Middle Juba and parts of Lower Juba.

“Jubaland deserves security, representation and a future shaped by its people,” he said.

The push for greater political participation was echoed by Dibad Hashi, chairman of Jubaland traditional leaders in Mogadishu, who said leaders from the region should be able to compete for Somalia's highest national offices.

Hashi, however, said such ambitions would be difficult to achieve without an inclusive political system in Jubaland. He accused the current regional leadership of nepotism and exclusion and called for broader participation in decision-making.

The leaders also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to recover territories under Al-Shabaab control.

Former minister Ugaas Abdikadir Mohamud Dagane called on Mogadishu to maintain its focus on Middle Juba, describing the region's continued insecurity as a major national concern.

He said military operations should be accompanied by political and community engagement to ensure that government authority is restored and sustained in recovered areas.

Sultan Ahmed Mursal similarly called for stronger federal support, but stressed the importance of involving local communities in any liberation and stabilisation efforts.

He said communities familiar with the area's political and social dynamics should play a central role, calling for local solutions to local problems.

Ali criticised Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe's administration over its security record, accusing it of failing to prioritise the recovery of areas that have remained under Al-Shabaab control for years.

He said children and young people had borne the greatest burden of the prolonged conflict.

“These children should have been in schools preparing to become the teachers, doctors, engineers, military officers and professionals of tomorrow,” Ali said.

He accused Madobe and his political allies of prioritising their hold on power over the security and welfare of communities living in areas outside government control.

The Jubaland administration has previously defended its security and political record amid longstanding disputes with its opponents and the Federal Government.

Former Jubaland minister General Ali Areys called for a more proactive federal approach to the situation, saying prolonged inaction would not resolve the region's political and security challenges.

The meeting comes amid continuing disagreements between Mogadishu and Jubaland over the regional leadership and electoral process, following the 2024 Jubaland presidential election, which was rejected by the Federal Government and challenged by opposition figures.

The dispute has deepened tensions over electoral legitimacy, constitutional authority and the division of powers between the federal and regional governments.

Participants called for the differences to be resolved through dialogue and said the liberation of territory should be followed by effective governance, public services and political representation.

They also urged closer cooperation between the Federal Government, Jubaland communities, neighbouring countries and international partners in efforts to combat Al-Shabaab and stabilise affected areas.