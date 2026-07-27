Somalia's opposition leaders call for inclusive political settlement ahead of AUSSOM security transition

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President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. [Courtesy]

Political leaders in Somalia have appealed to African Union troop-contributing countries to prioritise an inclusive political settlement before implementing any further security transition under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

In an open letter addressed to the Heads of State, Defence Ministers and Chiefs of Defence Forces of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Burundi and Egypt, the Somali Future Council said restoring political legitimacy should be the foundation of efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in Somalia.

The appeal comes ahead of a regional summit in Kampala expected to discuss the future of AUSSOM.

The council, comprising a former Somali President, former Prime Ministers, the current Presidents of Jubaland and Puntland, former ministers and other senior political leaders, expressed appreciation for nearly two decades of military support by African countries in Somalia.

“We therefore respectfully urge the Heads of States and Governments of the Troop and Police Contributing Countries to use the Kampala Summit to encourage and support a political settlement that restores legitimacy, rebuilds national consensus, and establishes the conditions for a peaceful constitutional transition,” the council said.

The leaders argued that Somalia is experiencing a constitutional and political crisis following the expiry of the President’s constitutional term on May 15, 2026, and the lapse of Parliament’s mandate on April 14, 2026, without an agreed framework to guide the country’s transition.

According to the council, the absence of a political consensus has contributed to growing fragmentation, weakened national institutions and distracted the country’s security forces from their primary mission of combating extremist groups such as al-Shabaab and Da’esh.

The letter also raised concern over deteriorating relations between the Federal Government and the Federal Member States of Puntland and Jubaland, whose forces continue to lead operations against the militant groups. It argued that divisions between the federal administration and regional states risk undermining gains made in the fight against terrorism.

The Somali Future Council proposed the establishment of an inclusive Transitional Council to oversee constitutional and electoral reforms until legitimate national institutions are renewed through a peaceful process.

Copies of the letter were sent to the African Union Commission, the African Union Peace and Security Council, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations and key international partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Turkey.

Further, the opposition leadership formally informed the Troop-Contributing Countries (TCCs) that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s constitutional mandate expired on 15 May 2026. They urged the TCCs to take this constitutional reality into account when determining their future engagement with Somalia and sought to internationalize the legitimacy dispute ahead of key decisions on the future of AUSSOM, including its mandate, structure, financing, and transition arrangements.

This diplomatic initiative comes at a critical moment, as senior consultations involving AUSSOM troop-contributing countries are scheduled to take place in Kampala from 29–31 July 2026. The African Union has already emphasized that any future configuration of AUSSOM must be guided by clearly defined strategic objectives, sustainable financing, and an agreed political framework. Consequently, the opposition aims to ensure that the ongoing political legitimacy crisis in Somalia forms an integral part of the discussions shaping the mission’s future.